Man, aged 20, seriously injured as car crashes into wall in Doncaster

A 20-year-old was seriously injured when the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Doncaster.

Police have appealed for witnesses following the collision in Marr last night at around 9.30pm.

The silver and grey Mitsubishi Shogun was travelling along the A635 Barnsley Road, and is believed to have been heading towards Doncaster, when the collision happened.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision. They are particularly keen to trace the driver of a white Renault Trafic van, which is believed to have been in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 1054 of February 3.