Man accused of murdering woman at Doncaster caravan park appears at court

A man accused of murdering a Doncaster woman who suffered fatal injuries when she was hit by a car has been remanded into custody after appearing at court.

19-year-old Costica Mihai appeared at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with the murder of Tracey McFarquhar.

Tracey McFarquhar was pronounced dead at the scene

Miss McFarquhar, 52, was hit by a vehicle at the entrance of Whitegates Caravan Park on Station Road, Dunscroft at around 1.50pm on Friday 22 March.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination concluded that she died from multiple injuries.

The case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court, and Mihai was remanded into custody until his next court appearance there on Wednesday, March 27.

South Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for information, and in particular from anyone who saw a red Citroen Berlingo in the Dunscroft and Wadworth areas of the town, following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 500 of March 22, 2019.

