Man accused of murdering teen on Sheffield estate is remanded into custody

A 22-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a teenager on a Sheffield estate has been remanded into custody.

Frank Mvila Kiongaze, 22, of Morland Road, Gleadless, was remanded into custody during a bail hearing at Sheffield Crown Court this morning.

He is accused of murdering 19-year-old Ryan Jowle.

Mvila Kiongaze will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, June 12 for a preliminary hearing.

Mr Jowle died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, May 23, following reports he had been stabbed on Tannery Close, Woodhouse at around 11.10pm on Tuesday, May 22.

A post mortem examination concluded Mr Jowle died as a result of a stab wound to his chest.

The investigation into Mr Jowle’s death remains ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to report it via 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 1030 of 22 May.