Man accused of murder appears in court after a woman was found dead at a village property

A man has been charged with murder today, Saturday, December 15, after the body of a woman was found at a house in South Normanton.

The body of a 30-year-old woman was found in a property in Alfred Street on the morning of Thursday, December 13.

Police launched an investigation after a body was found at property, on Alfred Street, at South Normanton.

A murder inquiry was subsequently launched by Derbyshire Constabulary detectives.

Officers arrested Anthony Davis later the same day.

The 39-year-old, of Alfred Street, South Normanton, has now been charged with murder and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court, in Derby, this morning.

Derby magistrates' court.

He was remanded into prison custody and will appear at Derby Crown Court next week.