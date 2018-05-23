Man accused of dealing Class A drugs in Barnsley

A man has been charged with dealing Class A drugs in Barnsley.

Stephen Wilcock, aged 36, of no fixed address, was charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs following an operation aimed at disrupting the supply of drugs in the town centre and across Barnsley.

Quantities of suspected Class A drugs were seized and two other men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug before being released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Wilcock has been remanded in custody and is due in court on Friday, May 25.