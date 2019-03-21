Man accused of committing historic child sex offences in South Yorkshire has trial adjourned

The trial of a man accused of 20 historic child sex offences, the majority of which are alleged to have been committed in South Yorkshire, has been adjourned.

Raymond Rowland, 60, was due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, but it did not go ahead.

A new trial date has now been fixed for October 14 this year.

Rowland has been charged with 15 counts of indecent assault; three counts of buggery; one count of attempted rape and one count of indecency with a child.

COUNCIL: Sheffield Council told to sort out ‘can of worms’ parking

He has entered not guilty pleas to all 20 offences.

The majority of offences are alleged to have taken place in Rotherham during 1970s and 1980s.

There are multiple alleged victims of both sexes, the youngest of which was five-years-old at the time.

TRANSPORT: Bus services disrupted after anti-social behaviour at Sheffield terminus

None of the alleged victims can be named for legal reasons.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, released Rowland, of West Street Pontefract, on bail until his next court appearance on June 5.

FIRE: Police and fire investigators examine Rotherham flat after fatal blaze



