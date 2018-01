A man has been charged with the burglary of a 92-year-old woman's home in Barnsley.

Jason Turner, aged 46, of Bartholomew Street, Barnsley, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday over a raid in the Wombwell area of Barnsley the week before.

Man charged over Rotherham shop robbery

He is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, February 28.