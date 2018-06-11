Man 'abused by knife-wielding duo' in Sheffield after asking them to be quiet

Have your say

A man was abused by two men wielding a knife just for asking them to keep the noise down on a Sheffield street.

The victim approached the pair on Standish Road, in Shirecliffe, just before 11pm last night, said police, and asked them to be quiet.

He was verbally abused by the men, who were armed with a knife, and then had a bottle thrown through his window.

Officers today appealed for anyone with information to call police on 101.