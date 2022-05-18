Man, 85, in critical condition as witnesess sought to serious Sheffield road crash

Roads policing officers are appealing for witnesses, dash cam footage and information following the incident in Nether Edge yesterday.

At 8.30am, officers attended a collision on Machon Bank Road at the junction with Briar Road between a car and a pedestrian.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A white Peugeot Boxer van collided with an 85-year-old man. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision in Nether Edge.

“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage that can help with their enquiries.”