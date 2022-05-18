Man, 85, in critical condition as witnesess sought to serious Sheffield road crash

Roads policing officers are appealing for witnesses, dash cam footage and information following the incident in Nether Edge yesterday.
At 8.30am, officers attended a collision on Machon Bank Road at the junction with Briar Road between a car and a pedestrian.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A white Peugeot Boxer van collided with an 85-year-old man. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage that can help with their enquiries.”
Can you help? Please call police on 101 quoting incident number 251 of 17 May 2022. Dash cam footage can be sent to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.