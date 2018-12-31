Man, 82, killed in collision with Range Rover outside hospital in Chesterfield

Have your say

A man, aged 82, died after he was struck by a Range Rover outside a hospital in Chesterfield.

The pensioner was involved in a collision outside Walton Hospital on Whitecotes Lane at 7.10pm on Saturday, December 29.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officers investigating the incident want to hear from witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage.

Call DC Siddall at Derbyshire Police on 101 and quote reference 18*630481.