‘Malevolent’ trio jailed over Sheffield horror crash that killed four and injured three 

A group of ‘miserably wretched local criminals’ have been jailed for over 27 years for their part in a horror crash that killed four people and seriously injured three others.

As he jailed Elliott Bower, Declan Bower and Mason Cartledge for their roles in the fatal collision, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, said: “Each one of you thinks of himself as a local villain who enjoys committing crime. "Two of you, the Bower brothers, both enjoy taunting the police.



"In truth, you are nothing more than a somewhat miserably inadequate group of deeply malevolent local criminals."

Clockwise from top: Husband and wife Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50; Adnan Ashraf Jarral and his one-year-old son, Mohammed Adnan

The collision in Main Road, Darnall on November 9 last year led to the deaths of husband and wife Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50 and of father and son, Adnan Ashraf, 35 and baby Muhammed Usman Bin Adnan.

Vlasta and Miroslav’s 22-year-old daughter, Nikola Dunova, their granddaughter Livia Matova and Adnan’s wife, Erika Kroscenova, were also injured in the collision.

The Bower brothers were wanted by for questioning over what prosecutor, Richard Wright QC, described as ‘serious crimes’ at the time of the collision, and were being pursued by police as they travelled in a stolen VW Golf.

While wanted by officers, the pair posted a picture of them with Elliott Bower holding up his middle finger, was described by Mr Wright as a ‘deliberate and gratuitous taunt’ to police.

Mr Wright told the court how the Golf is believed to have been travelling at approximately 78 miles per hour (mph) when it ploughed into the VW Touran carrying the seven victims.

Elliott drove the VW Golf, while Mason was the front seat passenger and Declan was in the back of the vehicle. “The driving you exhibited was one of the worst examples of dangerous driving it has been my misfortune to consider,”said Judge Richardson.

Elliott, 19, of Harborough Avenue, Manor, was jailed for 11 years, six months; while Declan, 23, also of Harborough Avenue, and Mason, 18, of Hardcastle Gardens were both jailed for seven years, 10 months.

Elliott Bower was jailed for causing death by dangerous and causing serious injury by dangerous driving while Declan Bower and Cartledge were jailed for aggravated vehicle taking in which death was caused.

Judge Richardson told the defendants: "You have visited a catastrophe of the highest magnitude on two families."

In a heartbreaking victim impact statement read to the court Mrs Kroscenova said: "We didn't deserve this and we lost loved ones.

"I lost my baby boy, who gave me strength and appetite for life every day. I miss his smile, I miss his voice, I never heard him calling me mummy, the only word he said was daddy."

She described her husband as a "great father and husband".

She said: "He was a wise man and I loved him very much. I miss him more and more each and every day."

Speaking after the hearing at Doncaster Crown Court, a spokesman for the two families said: “Whatever sentence he was able to pass today would not have changed the fact that as a result of the despicable actions of these three young men Andrej Nikola and Perla have lost loving parents.

“Erika has lost her beloved husband Adnan and her 1 year old baby Usman. Those that survived the collision Nikola, Livia and Erika have suffered life changing injuries.

“Livia at just three-years-old may have been permanently blinded.

“The family ask that you now allow them to go about the grieving process in peace and dignity.”