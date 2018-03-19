Making Sheffield cleaner and greener

A Green City Strategy is set to be rubber-stamped by Sheffield councillors this week.

The council wants a lower carbon economy and greater resilience to climate change.

In a report, officers say: “Sheffield, like other large and diverse cities, is a significant driver of regional economic growth. This growth can help bring major social, financial and cultural opportunities for our residents, communities and businesses.

“However, this growth has so far not resulted in a less polluted or more equal city. A move towards a lower carbon and cleaner economy would enable our city to grow and evolve whilst at the same time improving our environment and the quality of life of our citizens.”

Sheffield was one of the first cities in the UK to introduce district heating and develop a decentralised energy network in the 1970s that provides energy from waste.

And it’s won a number of environmental awards for its urban drainage scheme which converted a former dual carriageway into an greenspace, including seating, a cycle route and footpaths.

But the council says it can learn more from other cities worldwide. The report says: “The solutions these cities are adopting are helping to create less pollution and greater equality for communities and businesses – cleaner air, warmer, more energy efficient homes and buildings, lower cost and low carbon energy and places which have greater resilience to changing weather patterns and the subsequent impact on their communities and businesses.”

The six objectives are to reduce the impact on the climate, create a climate resilient city, provide sustainable and affordable energy for homes and businesses, offer modern, reliable and clean journeys for everyone, produce clean air for all and become a green and innovative economy

A Green City Partnership Board will be set up with representation from communities and businesses.