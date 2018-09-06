Make sure you don’t fall for this fish SCAM that’s doing the rounds in Sheffield 

Something fishy is going on across Sheffield and now the police are getting involved.

Officers are warning elderly and vulnerable residents in Sheffield to be aware of conmen going door to door selling fish.

Fish in Sheffield

Over the last month, several people have been overcharged for the fish or given far more than they requested.

The door to door sellers will refuse to accept the goods back and refuse refunds.

PC Griffitths said: “These incidents have been happening across South Yorkshire.

“As yet we have not had any incidents in the South West area but forewarned is forearmed.

“We are also aware that there are genuine fish sellers trading from vans, if you have a regular supplier and are happy with their services there is no need for concern.

“If you have any concerns about doorstep callers selling fish or other items contact 101 or contact Trading Standards on 0114 2736290 who keep a log and will also investigate this type of trading.

“If you can safely get registration numbers of any vehicles involved in the selling this will help up identify the offenders.”