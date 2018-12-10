Three men have pleaded guilty over a Sheffield horror crash in which four people died including a 16-month-old baby boy.

Brothers Elliott and Declan Bower, both of Harborough Avenue, Manor, and an 18-year-old man who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to 11 counts in relation to the crash which happened on Main Road in Darnall on Friday, November 9.

Elliott Bower, aged 18, pleaded guilty to four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the stolen VW Golf he was driving slammed into a VW Touran carrying seven people.

The crash claimed the lives of Touran driver Adnan Ashraf Jarral, aged 35, his 16-month old son Muhammed Usman Bin Adnan, and husband and wife Vlasta Dunova, aged 41, and Miroslav Duna, aged 50.

Three other passengers in the Touran – Erica Korscenova, aged 32, Nikola Dunova, aged 22, and her three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova, were seriously injured in the crash.

Elliott’s brother Declan Bower, aged 23, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and possession of a blade while the 18-year-old man who cannot be named for legal reasons pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and possession of cannabis.

All three will be sentenced at Doncaster Crown Court on January 28.

Closing the hearing, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told the defendants that lengthy prison sentences were ‘inevitable’, with the only issue for him to resolve being how long those custodial sentences would be.

He said: “This is an exceptionally serious case of its kind and one which demands punishment. Make no mistake you will be punished.”

At the time of the crash, both Declan and Elliott Bower were wanted by police in connection with multiple offences.

Declan was wanted for questioning over an attempted murder, a serious assault and driving while disqualified while Elliott was wanted in connection with a serious assault, failing to attend court and failing to have a drug assessment.

After police appealed for help to find them, the pair had responded by sharing a photo of themselves on Facebook mocking officers.

Because their stolen car was being pursued by officers in the minutes before the crash, South Yorkshire Police automatically referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

An inquest was opened into the four deaths on November 16, at which Ms Korscenova burst into tears while clutching a teddy bear.

The inquest opening heard how the party was just yards from Vlasta Dunova and Miroslav Duna’s home, after having driven back to Sheffield from London.

Police yesterday confirmed that more than a month after the crash, three-year-old Livia Matova was still in hospital with ‘serious injuries’.

Funerals for Adnan and Muhammed took place took place at the Jamiyat Tablig Ul Islam Mosque in Attercliffe before both bodies were flown to Pakistan, were Adnan was born.

The Bower brothers were no strangers to tragedy of their own, having lost their mum Alison Christian 13 years ago, when Elliott Bower was just six years old.

Ms Christian, aged 36, died from an abdominal infection two days before Christmas 2005, the day after being told by the company offering out of hours cover for her GP surgery that she should take laxatives.

An inquest heavily criticised NHS staff whose ‘gross failure to provide basic medical attention’ contributed to her death.

Ms Christian - a community activist who campaigned for children on the Manor estate and built a playground for local kids in her own garden - left her partner of 20 years Mitchell Bower along with four sons - Jordan, 18, Kiefer, 14, Declan, 10, and six-year-old Elliott.

Before the tragedy in Darnall, a detective searching for Elliott and Declan said the brothers had also been ‘displaying a far more reckless side to their personalities’ since the recent death of their aunt.

And the day after Elliott and Declan first appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court charged over the Darnall crash, Jordan Bower, now aged 31, was sentenced to 30 months in prison supplying class A drugs and being involved in the production of cannabis.

Admitting the charge, Jordan Bower said he had been a heroin and cocaine addict for around four years, and subsequently became involved in the supply of drugs in order to pay off a debt to his dealer.

His defence barrister told the court how his life was sent on a ‘downward spiral’ when his mother tragically died when he was 18-years-old as a result of a surgical procedure.