Make it a special Father’s Day with Roundabout

The Roundabout Father's Day gift package will raise money for vulnerable young people

Instead of the usual socks and chocs, the Roundabout team hope people will make a donation to the charity in the name of the important father figure in their life on June 18.

And in return, he will receive a special Roundabout gift box including a personalised Father’s Day message, self-care treats including chocolate and coffee, a bookmark and a postcard describing how the donation is making a difference to young people at risk of homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a suggested minimum donation of just £6 to help cover the costs of the gift box.

A donation of £10 could buy a young person a weekly bus pass so they can attend college, training, appointments and interviews - all things that could help them progress to a more secure future.

And £25 could help buy a driving lesson that would help a young person become a competent driver, gain independence and increase their employment options.

“Here at Roundabout, we understand that our father figures play many different and important roles in our life,” said the charity’s Fundraising Manager Emily Bush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They can be our mentors, our teachers, our carers and our confidants and Father’s Day is a time to say thank you and to celebrate all they have done for us.

“We appreciate that being a father takes many different forms and that many of the young people we support will have received the care and encouragement not just of dads but also grandads, uncles and other care givers.

“Whoever those special people are, I think they will appreciate a gift that gives hope and support to vulnerable young people.”