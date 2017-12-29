Make giving blood your New Year’s resolution

3,250 people in South Yorkshire registered to give blood for the first time in 2017.

And now the NHS Blood and Transplant team has issued a fresh appeal for more people to sign-up in 2018, and help to save more lives across the region.

The NHS needs around 200,000 new donors every year to maintain the supply for life-saving blood donations. NHS Blood and Transplant needs to collect 1.5 million units of blood each year to meet the needs of patients across England. Donors are needed from all blood groups and communities but there is a particular need for more people from black and Asian communities to donate to help provide the right mix of blood.

“It’s New Year and, like many of us, you may be thinking about the year ahead and some changes you’d like to make to your life,” said Mike Stredder, director of Blood Donation at NHS Blood and Transplant.

“Perhaps you want to cut down on drinking, eat more healthily or are considering joining a gym?

“This year we are asking people in South Yorkshire to focus on giving and to register to give blood as part of their New Year’s resolutions. It’s easy to sign up and book your first appointment online or via our mobile phone app.

“By donating blood you will save or improve the lives of up to three people, in just one hour. Do something amazing in 2018. Give blood.”

In general, as long as you are fit and healthy, weigh over seven stone 12 lbs (50kg) and are aged between 17 and 66 - or up to 70 if you have given blood before - you should be able to give blood.

The overall demand for blood is falling by 3-4 per cent each year, due to improvements in clinical practice and is a trend that is being seen around the world.

If you are already a blood donor you could also consider becoming a platelet donor. NHS Blood and Transplant particularly needs donors with the A negative blood group as they can help any patient, regardless of blood type. One platelet donation can help us to three adults or 12 babies or children.

It’s quick and easy to register to become a blood donor. Visit www.blood.co.uk or download the app by searching ‘NHSGiveBlood’ in the app store. You can also visit www.blood.co.uk or call the Donor Line on 0300 123 23 23.

You can donate platelets at your nearest donor centre.