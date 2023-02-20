Make a will and make a difference for St Luke’s Hospice in 2023

St Luke’s Will Month is a partnership between the hospice and eight top city solicitors, running for a strictly limited period throughout the whole of April. Participating firms for 2023 include Irwin Mitchell, Best Solicitors, Banner Jones, Rosalind Watchorn, Coates, Bell & Buxton, Taylor Bracewell and Norrie Waite & Slater.The idea is simple – the participating solicitor of your choice draws up a basic Will in return for a donation to St Luke’s.Suggested minimum donations are £100 for a single will or £150 for a joint Will, with a £75 suggested charge for a basic amendment.“So many people still haven’t made a Will but in the uncertain times we are currently living through there has never been a better or more important time to be thinking about the future,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Anna Kirk.“According to research, in fact, three in five adults in the UK don’t have a will and there are 5.4 million people who don’t know how to go about writing a will.“By making a Will in St Luke’s Will Month, you’ll be getting peace of mind and great value for money, at the same time as supporting our patients and their families.“Making a Will is the only way you can be sure that your wishes are carried out and your loved ones are provided for in the way you want.“Not leaving a Will can create problems after your death, but making a Will is very easy and, by taking part in Will Month, you can help St Luke’s too so there really is no reason not to do it!“And remember that if you already have a Will, things like having a new baby in the family, marriage or divorce can mean that your wishes might have changed and that it’s time for a Will update.”To find out more about Will Month email [email protected] or visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/willmonth