Make a will and make a difference for St Luke’s

It’s the one big thing that more than 60 per cent of British people have never done...but now’s the time to change all that!

St Luke’s Hospice is joining forces with some of Sheffield’s leading law firms to encourage people to make a will – and boost funds for hospice care. Now in its eighth successful year, St Luke’s Will Month is a partnership between the hospice and 13 top city solicitors, running for a strictly limited period throughout the whole of April.

The idea is simple – the participating solicitor of your choice draws up a basic will in return for a donation to St Luke’s. Suggested minimum donations are £100 for a single will or £140 for a joint will, with a £75 suggested charge for a basic amendment.

Visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk to find out more about Will Month, or call the St Luke’s Will Month hotline on 0114 2357551.