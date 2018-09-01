Major Sheffield road to reopen as sewer installation works continue

A major road on the outskirts of Sheffield will reopen as works continue to replace a new sewer pipe.

The A6102 Manchester Road, Wharncliffe Side, will open from 4am on Monday, September 3 as Yorkshire Water move to the next stage of the installiation.

The firm said two-way traffic lights will remain in place until Christmas.

Michael Smith, Yorkshire Water senior project manager, said: “Yorkshire Water has been laying a new twin sewer along Manchester Road from our current waste water treatment works located near Deepcar to our new waste water treatment works, which is currently being constructed on the land adjacent to Ewden clean water treatment works.

“We would like to thank local residents and businesses for their patience while this essential work has been happening.

“We will continue to work closely with them to keep them up to date, and we are pleased to say that we have made excellent progress over the summer closure and are on track to have completed installing the new sewer by the Christmas period.”