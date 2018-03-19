Major Sheffield road to remain closed until FRIDAY following burst water main

Have your say

A major Sheffield city centre road will remain closed until Friday after a burst water main saw it turn into a river and cracked the carriageway.

Tenter Street will be closed closed between the junction with West Bar and Broad Lane while repairs are carried out.

Around 1,700 properties around West Bar and Street were left without water on Sunday following a burst near the Hilton Hotel.

A Yorkshire Water spokesman said: "We had a burst main on West Bar Green which affected between 1,000 and 1,700 properties.

"They were off supply from about 8am until around 1pm."

He apologised for any inconvenience caused.