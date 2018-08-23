Major Sheffield road to be closed for resurfacing works

Motorists and bus passengers face disruption in part of Sheffield next week while resurfacing works are carried out.

Owlthorpe Greenway, near Rother Valley Country Park, will be closed between 7pm and 7am from Tuesday, August until Friday, August 31.

Bus services affected include:

Service 7A to operate as normal to Rother Valley Way at the junction with New Street then divert via New Street, New Street Bus Link, Holbrook Avenue, Eckington Way, Drake House Lane and West Street before resuming normal route on High Street.

Services 30 and 30A towards Sheffield to operate as normal to Eckington Way at the roundabout with Drake House Lane then divert via Drake House Lane, West Street and Orchard Lane before resuming normal route on Eckington Road.

Towards Crystal Peaks and service 30a towards Plumbley to operate as normal to Eckington Road at the junction of Orchard Lane then divert via Orchard Lane, West Street and Drake House Lane before resuming normal route on Eckington Way.

Service 72 towards Sheffield to operate as normal to Rother Valley Way at the junction with New Street then divert via New Street, New Street Bus Link, Holbrook Avenue and Eckington Way before resuming normal route at the roundabout with Drake House Lane.

Towards Chesterfield to operate as normal to Eckington Way at the roundabout with Drake House Lane then divert via Eckington Way, Holbrook Avenue, New Street Bus Link and New Street before resuming normal route on Rother Valley Way.