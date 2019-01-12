Major Sheffield road reopens after fatal collision

A busy road in Sheffield has reopened after a crash in which a 31-year-old woman died.

Langsett Road, near Hillsborough, had been closed in both directions since the fatal collision yesterday evening.

It was announced shortly after 11.30am today that police had re-opened the road.

Stagecoach Supertram and Travel South Yorkshire warned passengers to expect some delays while services return to their normal routes.

Police have appealed for information following the fatal collision, which happened at around 8.30pm last night.

They said a black Subaru WRX STi had reportedly been heading towards Hillsborough when it was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

A 51-year-old man who was with the woman was arrested and remained in police custody this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 817 of January 11.