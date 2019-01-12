Major Sheffield road remains closed after serious collision

A major Sheffield road remains closed this morning following a serious collision, involving a car and a pedestrian.

Emergency services were called to Langsett Road near Hillsborough yesterday evening at around 8.20pm.

The road remains closed in both directions this morning, with buses on diversion and trams terminating at Shalesmoor.

The crash took place just north of the Primrose View tram stop, near the junction with Normandale Road.

Police have yet to give any details on how many people were injured or the nature of their injuries.

They said the road is not expected to reopen before midday today.

Stagecoach Supertram said this morning that First and Stagecoach buses are accepting tram tickets while the closure remains in place.