Major Sheffield road re-opens to high-sided vehicles 

A Sheffield stretch of motorway has now re-opened to high-sided vehicles, after they were unable to use it for some six hours due to today’s strong winds.

The Tinsley Viaduct at junction 34 near Meadowhall was closed in both directions to high-sided vehicles from 11am this morning, as a result of strong gusts of wind from Storm Gareth.

Highways England confirmed high-sided vehicles are able to use the road as normal a few moments ago.

A spokesman said on Twitter: “Tinsley Viaduct is now open to high sided vehicles however strong winds remain in the area please take care.”