Major Sheffield road could be forced to close AGAIN as heavy rain forecast

Motorists have been warned to expect further flooding on a major Sheffield road which was forced to close for 24 hours.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain for tomorrow morning and Highways England said its contractors were working to ensure all drains were clear to minimise the risk of a further closure of the A616 Stocksbridge bypass.

A spokesman said a weather warning was valid from 1am on Wednesday until 11am and warned officers could be forced to closethe stretch between the A6102 for Stocksbridge and the Flouch roundabout on the A628 once again.

Drivers have called for better drainage at the location, as they say that stretch of road is prone to flooding.

Commenting on Twitter, @kayleysufc said: "It’s not gonna shut again is it? This is constantly ongoing. It’s ridiculous that the drainage issue remains unresolved."