Major Sheffield road closed following crash

A main road in Sheffield has been closed this lunchtime following a serious crash involving at least two vehicles.

Abbeydale Road has been cordoned off close to the junction with Woodseats Road following the crash which happened shortly after noon.

Police, the fire service and ambulance crews are currently at the scene.

Bus services in the area are being disrupted and diverted as a result of the road closure.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Sheffield.

“At around noon today (Friday 31 August), officers received reports of a collision between three cars on Abbeydale Road at the junction with Lynmouth Road.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash. Photo by Neil Clay

“The road has been closed from Bannerdale Road to Woodseats Road.

“A woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s man suffered chest and head injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 334 of 31 August 2018.”