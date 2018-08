A main road in Sheffield has been closed this lunchtime following a serious crash involving at least tw vehicles.

Abbeydale Road has been cordoned off close to the junction with Woodseats Road following the crash which happened shortly after noon.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash

Police, the fire service and ambulance crews are currently at the scene.

Bus services in the area are being disrupted and diverted as a result of the road closure.

More follows