Major Sheffield road closed due to house fire 

A major Sheffield road is currently closed due to a house fire.

Firefighters were called to Whirlowdale Road, Millhouses at 5:29pm today to reports of a fire in the roof area of a property.

Whirlowdale Road, Millhouses (Google)

Crews from Lowedges, Parkway and Central station are currently at the scene with four engines in attendance.

The occupant of the property escaped the blaze before the fire service arrived after being assisted by a neighbour.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that an aerial ladder platform and three hose reels were being used to extinguish the fire.

Abbeydale Road South is currently closed at the junction with Archer Road while crews attend the blaze.

The closure runs back to the junction with Abbey Lane.

Travel South Yorkshire are reporting diversions on the 97 and 98 bus routes in both directions.

They said: “Due to a road closure on Abbeydale Road by Springfield Road service 97/98 diverted in both directions via Abbey Lane and Hutcliffe Wood Road. Services 81/82 to use Abbeydale Road, Abbey Lane and Whirlowdale Road.”

It is not yet known how the fire started.