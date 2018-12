A main Sheffield road has been shut off after a serious collision involving a police van.

Brook Hill roundabout near the city centre has been closed and police are still on the scene of the crash.

The damaged police car involved in a collision at Brook Hill roundabout in Sheffield on Tuesday night

Five police vehicles and three paramedics have attended the incident.

A damaged police van has been seen being towed away. A red Fiat van has also been damaged in the incident.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time.

More details to follow