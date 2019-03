Have your say

A major Sheffield road is closed this morning following a crash.

Police and paramedics were at the scene of the collision on Queens Road at 7am.

A crash has led to the closure of a busy road in Sheffield this morning

CRIME: ‘Everyone must work together to tackle knife crime in Sheffield



POLICE: Burglars on the prowl in Sheffield suburbs

The road is blocked between Bramall Lane and Charlotte Road, with traffic building on surrounding streets as rush hour approaches.

COURT: Suspended sentence for Doncaster man who posed as MI5 agent with imitation gun

More to follow.