A major roundabout in Rotherham has reopened following an earlier incident in which a lorry overturned.

Police were called to Canklow Roundabout at around 7am this morning to reports of an overturned lorry, near to the junction of Centenary Way.

The stricken lorry blocked traffic causing travel disruption for many motorists throughout the day.

However – six hours later – First South Yorkshire are now reporting that the road has been reopened with all bus services running as normal.