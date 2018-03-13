Major road-widening to speed up buses on busy Sheffield street nears completion

A major road-widening project designed to speed up bus journeys in Sheffield is nearing completion.

Work to create a second inbound lane on Chesterfield Road, in Heeley, began last year and is due to be completed in June.

Sheffield Council said the scheme is running to schedule, other than a small delay caused by the recent heavy snow.

New boundary walls outside Lidl and the health centre are structurally complete, with only the outer stonework left to be finished.

BT Openreach is now on site laying cables and once its work is done, the project is expected to take another eight weeks to complete.

The extra lane created by pushing back the retaining wall would be reserved for buses at peak hours but available for all vehicles at other times.

The council last summer claimed an £18 million scheme to speed up buses in the city, through measures including new bus lanes, junction upgrades and CCTV cameras, had cut journey times by up to a quarter.

The Chesterfield Road widening project was approved following complaints from bus passengers about the poor reliability of services.

The work was funded using a central government grant to the Sheffield Bus Partnership, comprising of First Group, Stagecoach, Sheffield Community Transport, South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive and Sheffield Council.