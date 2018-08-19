Major road out of Sheffeld blocked in both directions due to crash

A major road out of Sheffield is currently blocked in both directions, following a road traffic collision that took place earlier today.

The collision took place on the A628 Woodhead Pass at Crowden, resulting in the traffic being blocked in both directions.

A spokesman for Highways England said on Twitter: "Due to the RTC on the #A628 #Woodhead Pass at #Crowden, traffic is blocked in both directions. Trans-Pennine traffic should use the #A57 or #M62. @DerbysPolice are at scene. @HighwaysNWEST."

They added: "Please observe the closure signs and do not proceed west beyond the A616 junction at #Flouch or east beyond the A57 junction at the #GunInn.