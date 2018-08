Have your say

A burst water main has caused the closure of a major road in Sheffield this evening.

Travel South Yorkshire announced shortly after 5.50pm that Firth Park Road had been closed.

It said number 75 and 76 buses were being diverted along Hucklow Road and Barnsley Road, but were following their normal route outbound to Shiregreen.

It is not known at this stage how long the road closure is likely to remain in place.