Major road in Doncaster closed following crash

A major road in Doncaster has been closed following a crash this afternoon, with motorists warned to expect delays in the area.

Emergency services were called to the A635 Barnsley Road in Doncaster at around 2pm today to reports of a collision involving two cars.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said no one was believed to have been injured in the crash, which happened close to the Scawsby Mill pub.

She said the road had been closed, and drivers were warned to expect congestion in the area.