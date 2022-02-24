South Yorkshire traffic: Great Yorkshire Road in Doncaster gridlocked after lorry overturns due to high winds
A major road in South Yorkshire is backed up with traffic after an incident this morning.
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 1:45 pm
A lorry has overturned on the Amazon roundabout causing tailbacks on Great Yorkshire Way.
Emergency services are currently at the scene.
One eye witness Jak Bell, who took this photo on his commute to work, and said: “I was shocked to see that the winds were able to topple a HGV of that capacity."
Police said this afternoon that Great Yorkshire Way is closed in both directions from the Junction 3 of the M18 due to a collision.
“This will remain closed while the collision is dealt with and delays are expected,” they added.
“Please avoid the area while this is completed.”