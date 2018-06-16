Major revamp planned at Sheffield shopping centre, including nearly 80 new homes

A major redevelopment is planned at an ageing shopping centre in Sheffield, which would include nearly 80 new homes.

Hillsborough Exchange was built in 1988 but developer Killultagh Estates says it is showing its age and investment is needed to 'enhance and future-proof' the complex.

It wants to give the centre on Middlewood Road a makeover and create 78 new homes above the shops.

Its vision is set to be unveiled at a public exhibition this coming Wednesday, June 20, when residents and shoppers will be able to find out more about the proposals.

In an invitation to the event, shared with the Hillsborough Forum Facebook page, the developer states: "The event will showcase ideas to enhance Hillsborough Exchange; providing a new hub for the community of Hillsborough to live, meet and shop.

"As you will know, Hillsborough Exchange Shopping Centre has been serving the people of Hillsborough since 1988. In these 30 years, the centre has changed very little and investment is now required to enhance and future-proof the centre. You will understand that Hillsborough Exchange needs to meet the evolving needs of consumers, retailers and a growing number of local young families.

"Our redevelopment proposals are for the refurbishment of the shopping centre with 78 new high-quality homes on the upper floors. Through these development proposals we hope to future-proof the shopping centre and help to meet the growing demand for high-quality and affordable rented housing in the area."

People were quick to share their wishes on Facebook, with the most popular demand being for public toilets at the centre. Other people said it was important that with so many flats being proposed sufficient parking should be provided.

Hillsborough ward councillor Josie Paszek said: "Hillsborough Councillors have raised in advance of the day parking issues, the design shouldn't be too intrusive and it should include toilets for the public.

"I suggest that if these, or other issues, are important to you that you turn up on the day and let them know."

Killultagh Estates owns a number of commercial and residential sites around the UK, including five major shopping centres.

Hillsborough Exhange is home to shops including Home Bargains, Wilkos, and Boots. It attracts just under 100,000 visitors a week, according to its owner, and has more than 280 parking spaces.

* The public exhibition is due to take place in Unit 10, which is next to Specsavers, at the shopping centre on Middlewood Road, on Wednesday, June 20, from 4pm-7pm.