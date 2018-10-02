Major police response to incident in Sheffield suburb

A major police response has been mounted to an incident in a Sheffield suburb this morning.
An area of open land off Station Road, close to Moss Way, Mosborough, has been taped off.
Passers-by said officers are guarding the cordon and sniffer dogs have been deployed.
Officers have been seen searching the grassland.
There are a number of police vehicles at the scene.
Details on the nature of the incident under investigation have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.
More to follow.