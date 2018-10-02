Major police response to incident in Sheffield suburb

A major police response has been mounted to an incident in a Sheffield suburb this morning.

Police officers are dealing with an incident in Mosborough this morning

An area of open land off Station Road, close to Moss Way, Mosborough, has been taped off.

Passers-by said officers are guarding the cordon and sniffer dogs have been deployed.

Officers have been seen searching the grassland.

There are a number of police vehicles at the scene.

Details on the nature of the incident under investigation have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

More to follow.