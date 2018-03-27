Major police incident reported at South Yorkshire railway station

A major police incident is underway at a South Yorkshire railway station.

Details are scarce at the moment but it is though two people may have thrown themselves in front of a train at Doncaster station.

Early reports say the pair were hugging as they jumped off the platform together in front of an oncoming train.

UPDATE: Two dead at South Yorkshire railway station after 'jumping from platform'

A large emergency services presence is reported to at the station and train company Northern say services through Doncaster are currently delayed.

More to follow.