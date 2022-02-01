Major incident on M67 hits Sheffield to Manchester road links today
One of Sheffield’s main routes to Manchester is blocked today – because of a motorway closure on the other side of the Pennines.
Drivers planning to use the Woodhead or Snake Pass and M67 trans-Pennine route between Sheffield and Manchester are being advised the westbound M67 is currently closed following a serious incident earlier today (Tuesday 1 February).
The westbound M67 is currently closed between junction four and junction three – from the roundabout with the A57 at Mottram to the motorway junction at Hyde.
This morning’s incident happened shortly before 8am and is likely to require a police investigation closing the westbound carriageway for several hours for the rest of the morning.
A diversion is in place between junction four and junction three using the westbound A57 Mottram Road. Drivers are advised to follow the solid triangle symbol. Drivers travelling from South Yorkshire towards Manchester and wishing to avoid likely congestion should choose an alternative trans-Pennine route such as the M62, say National Highways.