Major incident on M67 hits Sheffield to Manchester road links today

Drivers planning to use the Woodhead or Snake Pass and M67 trans-Pennine route between Sheffield and Manchester are being advised the westbound M67 is currently closed following a serious incident earlier today (Tuesday 1 February).

The westbound M67 is currently closed between junction four and junction three – from the roundabout with the A57 at Mottram to the motorway junction at Hyde.

This morning’s incident happened shortly before 8am and is likely to require a police investigation closing the westbound carriageway for several hours for the rest of the morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The junction of the A57 and the M67. Hihghways bosses are urging motorists to avoid it due a serious crash on the M67