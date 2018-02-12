Major Doncaster route to be closed for sewer construction work

Have your say

A major Doncaster route is to be closed next week while work to construct a new sewer takes place.

There will be a number of evening and overnight road closures on Wheatley Hall Road from Sunday, 18 February while the work takes place.

The outbound carriageway will be shut from Milestone Drive (entrance to The House Martin) to the entrance to Wheatley Shopping Centre.

The road will be shut, except to emergency vehicles from 7pm to 7am from February 18-23.

In the event of weather problems and engineering difficulties, the works and closures specified may be subject to delay.

If this occurs, the times of each subsequent closure will be advertised on site by signs in advance of the works taking place.

All closures to be completed by the end of March 2018.

The work will see the route being excavated to a depth of 4.5 metres for sewer work.

Diversions along Church Way, Trafford Way, Carr House Road, Leger Way and Thorne Road will be in place.