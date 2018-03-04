Major disruption to trains between Sheffield and Manchester disrupted after tunnel closure

There is major disruption to train services between Sheffield and Manchester after a tunnel was closed for safety reasons.

Totley tunnel at Grindleford in the Peak District has reopened but services via that the route are likely to be subject to delays, cancellations or alterations throughout the rest of the day.

East Midlands Trains said disruption continues on its Norwich / Nottingham / Liverpool Lime Street route between Sheffield and Stockport.

It has advised passengers their tickets will be valid with other operators and that any customers due to travel to or from stations between Sheffield and Liverpool Lime Street with 'East Midlands Trains Advance' tickets will be able to use them on that route tomorrow.

TransPennine Express also says its customers can use their tickets with other operators on any reasonable route.

Most other train services in the area are now running normally, including those between Sheffield London St Pancras.