‘Major’ crash causes ‘chaos’ on Sheffield road

Firefighters, police and paramedics are reported to be at the scene of a ‘major’ crash in Sheffield which has caused chaos for drivers.

One man is believed to be seriously injured.

The crash happened on Shepcote Lane, Sheffield

A silver vehicle is said to be currently splaying its engine across Shepcote Lane after a car crash.

One witness said: “I was driving along Shepcote Lane and it was just chaos. Ambulances, fire engines, armed police and there was a silver car completely written off, I think its engine was on the road and they had to cut roof to get him out.”

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted and we will bring you updates when we have them.

If you have any information relating to the incident, phone police on 101.