Maintenance at Sheffield's Hyde Park flats branded 'out of order'

It is one of Sheffield's most recognisable estates, but bosses of the Hyde Park flats have come under fire over 'shoddy' maintenance.

Fly-tipping, graffiti and faulty lifts have blighted the distinctive red-and-white Castle Court block, just outside the city centre.

Castle Court in Hyde Park, Sheffield (pic: Google)

One resident has branded the time taken to clear dumped waste, repair broken-down lifts and scrub away ugly scrawls on interior walls 'out of order'.

Peter Cordon claims residents, who pay a weekly £15 maintenance fee, are not getting value for money when it comes to the upkeep of the building and its grounds.

The 36-year-old, who works in removals, says the view from his windows is often marred by the sight of old mattresses, bin bags and other junk discarded on the ground below.

He claims it took more than a fortnight for the mess to be cleared last month despite his reporting it three times to The Guinness Partnership, formerly known as Guinness Northern Counties, which manages the block.

On another occasion, he says offensive graffiti was sprayed all over the walls and doors on his floor, so upsetting his five-year-old son that he refused to visit, yet this was not removed for over five weeks.

One lift was out of action for three months before being repaired, he adds, and he claims it took months of pestering for the 'grimy' lifts to finally be cleaned.

"The rubbish was starting to attract rats and it's out of order that it was left for so long," he said.

"If I left any rubbish they would soon be writing letters trying to get me kicked out.

"The maintenance is really shoddy and I don't know what we're getting for our £15. It feels like we're being short-changed."

Castle Court, which stands just off Cricket Inn Road, was renovated to provide accommodation for the 1991 World Student Games. The 13-storey brutalist buildiing has more than 300 apartments.

A spokeswoman for The Guinness Partnership said: "We would like to apologise for the issues our customers have experienced at Castle Court. Our team is working extremely hard to maintain the estate and to ensure that dumped rubbish is cleared as quickly as possible.

"The graffiti in one of the walk ways has taken longer to clean up than we had hoped as a specialist cleaning company needed to be brought in to remove it. We are pleased to confirm that all six lifts are now working after the one broken lift was repaired."