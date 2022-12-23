A woman pedestrian has died nine days after she was seriously injured in a horrific incident involving a lorry.

The 65-year-old suffered serious head injuries during what police have described as a collision on Main Street, in Wentworth, Rotherham, at about 1.50pm on Tuesday December 13. It was reported the truck’s back door had opened while it was moving.

It was announced this afternoon that she died of her injuries yesterday. Her death has sparked a fresh appeal for information by South Yorkshire Police’s Serious Collisions Unit, which is investigating.

A spokesman for the unit said: “Yesterday (Thursday December 22), at about 5.40pm, she died of those injuries.

A woman pedestrian has died nine days after she was seriously injured in a horrific incident involving a lorry on Main Street, Wentworth, pictured. Photo: Google

“It is reported that the rear door of a waste transfer lorry which was travelling towards Wentworth Garden Centre opened while the vehicle was in motion and collided with two pedestrians.

“The second pedestrian, a 69-year-old man, suffered head injuries which were not life threatening.

“While investigations have been ongoing, officers are making a fresh appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or saw the HGV prior to the incident to get in touch, as officers continue to work to establish the circumstances.”

Officers say anyone with information which could help them can pass it on online or by telephone.

