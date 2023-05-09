News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Met Police ‘regrets’ over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters
54 minutes ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
1 hour ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
3 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
3 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest

Main Street, Greasbrough: Busy Rotherham road closed by police following early-morning crash

Police have closed a road in Rotherham in both directions, following a crash in the early hours of this morning.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 9th May 2023, 09:22 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 09:22 BST

The affected road is Main Street in Greasbrough, Rotherham, and reports suggest it has been closed since around 3.45am this morning (Tuesday, May 9) in the wake of a road traffic collision.

Main Street is closed heading past The Ship Inn pub, affecting traffic heading between the town centre and Nether Haugh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for bus operator, First, said its 140 service was being diverted along Coach Road in both directions, as a result of the closure.

Most Popular
The affected road is Main Street in Greasbrough, Rotherham, and reports suggest it has been closed since around 3.45am this morning (Tuesday, May 9) in the wake of a road traffic collisionThe affected road is Main Street in Greasbrough, Rotherham, and reports suggest it has been closed since around 3.45am this morning (Tuesday, May 9) in the wake of a road traffic collision
The affected road is Main Street in Greasbrough, Rotherham, and reports suggest it has been closed since around 3.45am this morning (Tuesday, May 9) in the wake of a road traffic collision

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.

Related topics:RotherhamSouth Yorkshire Police