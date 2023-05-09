The affected road is Main Street in Greasbrough, Rotherham, and reports suggest it has been closed since around 3.45am this morning (Tuesday, May 9) in the wake of a road traffic collision.
Main Street is closed heading past The Ship Inn pub, affecting traffic heading between the town centre and Nether Haugh.
A spokesperson for bus operator, First, said its 140 service was being diverted along Coach Road in both directions, as a result of the closure.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.