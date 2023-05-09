Police have closed a road in Rotherham in both directions, following a crash in the early hours of this morning.

The affected road is Main Street in Greasbrough, Rotherham, and reports suggest it has been closed since around 3.45am this morning (Tuesday, May 9) in the wake of a road traffic collision.

Main Street is closed heading past The Ship Inn pub, affecting traffic heading between the town centre and Nether Haugh.

A spokesperson for bus operator, First, said its 140 service was being diverted along Coach Road in both directions, as a result of the closure.

