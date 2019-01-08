Magical show for all the family as pantomime launches this month

Aladdin, complete with flying carpet sequence, is all set to delight in Grenoside with colour, humour, and out-in-the-audience fun.

Producer Steve Atkinson said: “Aladdin is always a favourite. It has Abanazar, possibly the best pantomime villain ever, the magic lamp, and iconic moments like ‘New lamps for Old’.

“There's also the mangle and washing machine routine, when everyone already knows what's going to happen.

“Wishee-Washee has (for us) become two people, with a little brother called Squishee. The Genie sounds like an American car-salesman, and our magic carpet really does fly (sort of).

The show runs from January 25 to February 2. Call 0114-246-8937. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​