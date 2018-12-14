Madness announce huge summer concert at Doncaster Racecourse

Pop legends Madness have announced a return to Doncaster Racecourse next summer.

The ska favourites, who have played several other previous sell-out shows at Town Moor, will return to Doncaster on July 20.

The band, whose hits include It Must Be Love, Baggy Trousers, Night Boat To Cairo, Our House and many more, will drop into Doncaster as part of a summer tour of outdoor venues and racecourses.

Currently on their ‘The Sound of Madness’ UK December arena tour, the first outdoor show kicks off at Uttoxeter Racecourse on May 18.

They will also play Chepstow, Ffos Las in Carmarthenshire, Lingfield in Surrey, Newcastle and Doncaster, finishing off at Wolverhampton on August 30.

Madness are one of the top 20 selling UK groups of all time, with seven top ten albums to their name.

The band have reached the UK Top 20 charts twenty-two times, with over six million album sales.

Recently they’ve achieved gold status with their ‘Can’t Touch Us Now’ album, sold out shows across the country, and released their Full House – The Best Of Madness compilation.

The set list will also include songs such as One Step Beyond, My Girl, House of Fun plus some brand new tracks too.

The concert will take place after racing.

Ticket details

Saturday 20 July 2019

Doncaster Racecourse

Box Office No: 0844 249 1000

Gates Open – 3.30pm

Early Bird Ticket price - £35.00 / Child (under 18) - £20.00 (Must be sold with an Adult Ticket)

Tickets on-sale now via www.vmstickets.com