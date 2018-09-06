‘Madman’ from Sheffield still wanted over murder

A Sheffield man known as ‘Madman’ is still wanted by detectives investigating a murder.

Abdi Ali, aged 28, is wanted for questioning over the murder of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, in July.

Ali, who has spent most of his life in Sheffield after moving from Somalia, was living in Cleethorpes when Mr Lyall was killed.

Detectives believe he could hold vital information about the brutal attack, which is believed to have been drugs related.

Ali, who moved to Sheffield as a child, has connections to Pitsmoor and Shirecliffe.

He has a distinctive gold front tooth, which may have been removed or disguised to help him evade arrest.

It is believed that he has relatives in London and well as links to Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire and Cleveland.

A £5,000 reward for information has been offered by Crimestoppers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Humberside Police on 101.