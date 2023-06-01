Madina Masjid Mosque supports St Luke’s Hospice

The committee at the Wolseley Road mosque in Heeley asked members of their community to make donations to Sheffield’s only hospice.
“This was a fantastic effort and one that really does make a difference to the hospice,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews.
“We need to raise more than £7 million every year simply to continue providing our current excellent levels of service so to receive this sort of community support is truly outstanding.
“We are delighted that once again the community at the Madina Masjid Mosque have been so generous.”