Madina Masjid Mosque supports St Luke’s Hospice

Members of Sheffield’s Madina Masjid Mosque have raised £1,760 for St Luke’s Hospice as part of their celebrations to mark the end of Ramadan.

Ellie Matthews with members of the Madina Masjid Mosque committee

The committee at the Wolseley Road mosque in Heeley asked members of their community to make donations to Sheffield’s only hospice.

“This was a fantastic effort and one that really does make a difference to the hospice,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews.

“We need to raise more than £7 million every year simply to continue providing our current excellent levels of service so to receive this sort of community support is truly outstanding.